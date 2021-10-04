Stadia may not be the hit that its most die-hard defenders want it to be, but it’s still cruising along, all while regularly adding new games. If your interest in Google’s cloud gaming strategy has been thoroughly piqued, now’s a great time to jump on board. By buying a game at full price, you’ll get a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit — something usually priced at $80 on its own. It's far from the first time the company has offered up some free hardware to potential gamers, but this time, it's one of its most value-packed options yet.

Unsurprisingly, there are a few restrictions with this deal. When we say “full price,” we mean $59.99 — low-cost indie titles won’t work here, no matter how great the game. Thankfully, it’s not capped at $60, so if you spot a deluxe edition of a game you’ve been dying to buy, it’ll work for this deal.

If you purchase a qualifying title, you’ll receive a code on October 20th to claim your free Stadia Premiere kit. Google warns that shipping costs may apply, though no additional information has been given on that front. That code is only active for a month, so make sure to redeem it by November 20th. This deal is limited to one per user, six per household.

Assuming you’re cool with these terms, there are plenty of great choices on Stadia’s marketplace. Pre-ordering is the obvious choice here, since those games have yet to go one sale for lower prices elsewhere. Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Riders Republic — all great choices if you’re looking for something new.

If Ubisoft’s games aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of options worth buying. Life is Strange: True Colors, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hitman 3, and Resident Evil: Village are all critically acclaimed games, and if you don’t have the current-gen hardware to play them, this opportunity is a perfect chance.

Any $60 game will work, so to get your very own Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, head over to Google’s storefront and pick whatever title suits your fancy. This offer is good until October 10th, 2021, at 11:59 PM PT. Anyone in the US, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland are eligible. If you’re curious, check out the complete terms and conditions here.

Not to be outdone by Apple or Google, Samsung announces a surprise event for next week Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is scheduled for October 20th

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email