Summary Google’s Pixel Referral Rewards program lets you earn up to $500 by referring friends to buy Pixel phones.

You get $50 in Google Store credit for each successful referral, and your friend gets a 10% discount on the most expensive Pixel in their cart (stackable with other deals, except during big sales).

The credit is earned after the return window (usually 30 days) closes, and can be used on eligible items in the Google Store.

In 2022, Google kicked off a program to tap into the power of social connections. The idea was simple: reward current and potential customers for referring friends and family to the latest Pixel phones. After seeing success with the first round, Google is back with its Pixel Referral Rewards program, with participants potentially earning up to $500 in rewards.

9to5Google reports that the Pixel Referral Rewards program is available to users in the US, allowing them to share up to 10 referral codes for rewards. However, the landing page seems to have gone on pause.

Anyway, the program gives you a $50 Google Store credit for each successful referral. Furthermore, the person you refer gets a 10% discount on the priciest Pixel in their cart, and this discount can be combined with other deals—just not during special sales like Black Friday or product launches.

Tracking referrals and rewards is available to approved users only

Of course, each referral code can only be used once and expires once redeemed. You can track the status of your referral codes, including usage and rewards, on the Pixel Referral Rewards page in the Account Hub. Only approved users can access the hub, though. Referral codes are available in the Google Store account menu and can also be shared via email.

When the program first launched, it offered a bigger reward: both the referrer and the person they referred got $100 in Google Store credit when a Pixel was bought using the referral code. The original program also had a higher earning cap of $1,000. Now, the program has been tweaked, offering $50 per referral and a lower cap of $500.

You’ll earn your Google Store credit once the referred order’s return window closes, usually within 30 days of purchase. The credit can be used for eligible items in the Google Store. While discounts can generally be combined with other promotions, individual referral codes may have their own expiration dates based on the program’s terms.

The current Referral Rewards program is set to end on June 30, 2025.