Google wants to help you start taking better care of yourself. Just a week after it announced a new batch of tools for maintaining your mental health, the company is now looking into ways to make sure you get the right information about different illnesses and diseases. To do so, Google is partnering with the World Health Organization in an effort to prevent medical misinformation on the internet.

With the number of falsehoods spread during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google wants to make sure that anyone searching for information regarding their health isn't fed lies from unverified sources online. To help curb the amount of misinformation on the internet and provide people with the facts they need, the company is partnering with the WHO.

Not everyone in the world has the same access to medical resources, and the partnership will help bridge the gap between less fortunate countries. Thanks to a previously released suite of open-source building blocks, developers will be able to create accessible healthcare apps in their respective nations that will provide workers with tools and guidelines to help patients.

The collaboration will also include details regarding specific ailments whenever someone searches for them using Google. You already see Knowledge Panels at the top of the results page when you search for things like anxiety or the common cold, but as a result of this partnership, you'll soon get the same detailed cards when researching conditions like COPD, depressive disorder, diabetes, Ebola, hypertension, malaria, Mpox, and more.

Google's work with the WHO isn't new. It had previously awarded over $320 million to the organization in Ad Grants to help distribute relevant information. Today, Google is donating another $50 million in Ad Grants to continue its effort of providing useful and relevant medical information.

Of course, Google's attempts to amplify its health resources extend beyond its partnerships. Back in February, a rumor suggested that Google's Health Connect feature could come baked into Android 14, making it easier for everyone to check in on their health.