Summary Google has introduced a new "What People Suggest" feature for mobile users.

This feature will show various personal perspectives and ideas with regard to health search results.

This feature is only available to those in the US for now.

Let's be frank, Google Search was in a pretty bad place before the introduction of Gemini. The search results were cluttered with SEO-optimized results, which really didn't provide a lot of the vital information that many users were looking for. Of course, things aren't perfect, but Google keeps on tweaking Search to provide an optimized experience that yields results worth looking at.

With that said, it's making some important changes for those that are looking for health advice on the platform. Going forward, those in the US will now get to experiment with a new feature labeled “What People Suggest.” This new feature will "organize different perspectives from online discussions into easy-to-understand themes".

Advice that's not from a doctor

While you'll still see the usual results, there will be a new section for those searching on mobile devices in the US that will present information found on various online platforms. Google doesn't share where it's pulling these results, but from the sample image of the feature, we can see that it has X (formerly Twitter), Quora, and Reddit as some of the sources.

It probably goes without saying, but a lot of this information shouldn't be taken as medical advice. Google notates this same warning in the results, requesting users to consult a professional for true medical advice. And while that's always going to be the best solution, being able to see other types of information could be helpful.

There are plenty of folks online that share their experiences where you could relate, and this could shape the way you look at your own situation. It could even provide a little more insight and education, which could also be helpful when you ask your medical professional questions.

As far as what this will look like, those in the US on mobile will now see the new "What people suggest" section, with several different pieces of information about the subject being provided in a quick-to-read list. Users will get a brief idea about a subject, and will be able to expand on each point, while also heading directly to the source as well.

For the most part, it's probably something that most folks are already searching for, so it's going to be nice to be able to get the results you want without having to take an extra step. If you're in the US, you can now give it a try.