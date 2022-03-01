Google Play Pass launched in late 2019 and quickly grew to nearly 100 countries over the next two years. Likewise, the selection of apps and games has roughly tripled since the original count of 350, now standing at over 1000 titles. Now Play Pass is growing to one of the largest markets in the world: India.

Details of the program are basically unchanged, aside from price and purchasing options. Subscribers gain access to more than a thousand apps and games, all of which can be downloaded and used with no in-app purchases or ads. The subscription can also be shared among up to 6 members of a Family Group.

Subscriptions will cost Rs. 99/month (about $1.31 USD) or Rs. 889/year (about $11.76 USD); but there’s also a 1-month free trial for new subscribers. But one additional option exists for India: Google offers one-month prepaid options priced at Rs. 109 (about $1.44) directed at customers without credit cards or another method to fund a recurring subscription, which is fairly common in the region.

Google doesn’t specify if the list of included apps and games is the same from one market to the next, but the announcement blog post does make references to encouraging local developers to join the program, which will likely lead to more locally oriented options.

The value that a person can take away from subscribing to Play Pass will vary from one situation to the next. As our early examination of the service points out, it’s a great deal if you’re the type of person that regularly uses a lot of paid apps (assuming they’re part of the program) and always looking for something new. However, if you’re the type of user that sticks to the same small selection of apps, particularly available for free, Play Pass probably isn’t for you. But if you’re on the fence, check out the free trial now.

