Google’s Weather app isn’t given much attention, even though many of us use it almost every day. People checking the weather received a pleasant surprise with support for dark mode earlier this year, but the interface has remained largely unchanged since the app's inception. Now, Google is giving the Weather app its first real makeover in years with a Material You redesign from the ground up.

The current design language of the Weather app is essentially a Google Search result for a weather query in your chosen location. The interface has three tabs — today’s weather, tomorrow’s forecast, and a 10-day overview. You get a frog for a weatherperson, and can scroll through each page to see more details like wind direction and speed, hourly temperatures, sunrise and sunset times, and precipitation chances by the hour.

3 Images

Close

Current interface with tabs

The updated interface uses neat cards to show all the information, eliminating the tabs on the current UI. The search bar at the top is pill-shaped instead of rectangular, and a location pin icon replaces the magnifying glass icon. The graphic for the current weather with the toad weatherperson takes up just a third of your screen space, 9to5Google reports. Google’s font for the current temperature is different and bolder, as well, making it much easier to read.

Close

The upcoming Material You redesign

Below the current weather, you will see the hourly forecast for the day in a horizontally-scrolling carousel, along with a 10-day forecast, with each day getting its own card against the background. The new interface seems to be in the internal testing phase with Google employees, so a release may be right around the corner. Hopefully, we don’t lose any functionality with the redesigned interface, like the ability to tap on one of the 10-day forecasts to see more details about a day.