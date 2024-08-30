There are tons of excellent smartwatches on the market to choose from, but no matter how good the designs are, or the materials used, it really all comes down to the software in order to create a great experience. And getting this part right is extremely difficult, and it takes a lot of resources, which is why a majority of wearable brands rely on Google and Wear OS to make it happen.

Google has been refining Wear OS for quite some time, introducing new features here and there, and making it even easier to see the important information you need at a glance. And it looks like the Google Weather forecast tile is getting a small visual refresh that will now show more of what you need without having to actually open the weather app in full.

A small change that makes a big difference

The change was picked up by Android Authority, with the Google Weather forecast tile showing a lot more information now than it ever did before. While it has always shown the current weather in your location, the new update makes it possible to see the weather forecast over the next few hours. This is great if you're someone that's frequently out of the house and quickly needs to know whether big changes are coming.

While it'd be great if it showed a little more on the screen, there's only so much room, and cramming more in could make it harder to read on smartwatches with smaller displays. Luckily, nothing has changed when it comes to accessing more details, as a tap of the tile will pulls up more in-depth information about current and future weather conditions. Of course, if you want to give this a try, be sure to update to the latest version of the Google Weather app.

And if the Google Weather app isn't your cup of tea, and you want to give something else a try, we have some excellent weather app recommendations to check out.