Summary Google is rolling out a new icon style for its Weather and At a Glance widgets, matching the redesign of the Weather app.

The new icons have been spotted on the Google app's Weather widget, as well as both the widget and "Smartspacer" form of At a Glance.

The Weather app has seen recent updates, such as integration with the Google Clock app and improved accuracy through new weather data sources.

Widgets might be an afterthought for some phone owners, but depending on your apps, device, and operating system, they can add more convenience to your experience. Many developers have started to take widgets more seriously, paying extra attention to how their features could improve app usage and access. Google is one that continues to make tweaks to benefit its users, and its latest improvements are being seen in its Weather app.

Related Best weather apps on Android in 2024 Never get caught without your umbrella — or your sunscreen

As noted by the Google News channel on Telegram, Google seems to be rolling out a new icon for its Weather and At a Glance widgets. This comes after it revamped the Google Weather app and applet months ago as a part of its Material You redesign. Some users have reported seeing a new weather icon style that matches what's found in the redesigned app, suggesting that Google could finally be launching the long-awaited update. However, nothing seems definitive just yet, and it’s unclear when the change might be available to all users globally.

The company updated its Weather app with the release of the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold in mid-2023, and the redesign started spreading to phones in September 2023. That same month, Google's At a Glance widget received a Material You redesign, though this didn't impact the embedded At a Glance "Smartspace" on Pixel phones — only the optional widget provided by the Google app. It appears both forms of At a Glance are in the process of getting updated weather icons now (via 9to5Google).

Google has shown renewed focus on its Weather app in recent months. For example, the company released a standalone Google Weather app in December 2023 that enabled integration with the Google Clock app on Pixel phones. Prior to this, Google Weather was only an applet, as weather information and its core functionality was simply pulled from the Google app.

Earlier in 2023, Google expanded upon its sources for weather data as well. The company notably started leveraging information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s MRMS and HRRR sensor systems. The goal was to integrate it with information from existing data sources to provide more accurate forecasting. Dubbed Nowcast, this weather model now powers to-the-minute predictions about upcoming rain, snow, and hail in the updated Weather app and applet.