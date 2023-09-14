Summary Google is set to bring the futuristic Watch Unlock feature to its Pixel Watch, allowing users to unlock their phones by bringing their smartwatch close.

The future of seamless phone access is nearly upon us. Imagine being able to swiftly unlock your phone simply by bringing your smartwatch close. While the concept might sound like a futuristic dream, Google is about to turn it into reality with its intriguing Watch Unlock feature.

Back at CES 2023, Google provided a tantalizing preview of what's to come, showcasing how the Pixel Watch might efficiently keep a smartphone unlocked. Not a fresh idea, it stems from Android 13's Active Unlock API, which laid the groundwork for this feature. After being displayed in early 2023, its rollout seemed inevitable by August this year when code for the feature had become fully functional, but the delay of Android 14 may have affected things.

9to5Google recently managed to access the feature, and the setup is impressively straightforward. Once the feature rolls out, users can head to the Pixel Watch mobile app and navigate to Watch preferences followed by Security. Alternatively, on Android 14, it can be found under Settings → Security & privacy → More security & privacy. From there, you can initiate the Watch Unlock setup. And if you’re wondering when you might need this, consider those moments when your fingers are wet or facial recognition isn’t on your side.

Images of the Watch Unlock setup process captured by 9to5Google

There are conditions, however. For the feature to operate, the wearable must be unlocked, on your wrist, and within 4 inches of the phone. Simply swipe up on the lock screen or tap an incoming notification, and your device will unlock. In testing, this method seemed to outpace even the speed of Face Unlock, proving its efficiency. But safety isn't compromised. Every unlocking action prompts haptic feedback and a notification on the watch, allowing users to lock their device again from their wrist. Plus, should the watch activate the unlocking while a password or PIN screen is open, the phone will flash an “Unlocked by your watch” message.

Google does, however, issue a word of caution. Using Watch Unlock might be slightly less secure than the traditional face, fingerprint, or strong pattern methods. Additionally, while convenient, the feature may slightly impact the battery life of your watch.

Drawing a parallel to Apple's Watch Unlock mechanism, when a user attempts to access their phone, the device first scans for facial or fingerprint recognition. If those fail, the system checks for the watch's presence. A successful detection results in the phone unlocking and the watch giving a confirmatory vibration.

The anticipation is palpable, and the predictions are rife. Some suggest that Google might introduce the Watch Unlock feature with the forthcoming Android 14 in a few weeks. Others believe it might be held back until the launch of the Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and the Wear OS 4 release in October. In any case, the future of device accessibility is evolving, and Android users have an exciting change to look forward to — especially since Watch Unlock seems headed to non-Google hardware as well.