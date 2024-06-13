Summary Pixel 8 owners facing display issues like dimpling or bumps can now enjoy a longer warranty coverage of up to three years.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is also facing display problems, forcing Samsung to offer free screen replacements in India due to green lines.

Pixel 8 users can expect software updates until 2030, making it a lasting choice despite potential Pixel 9 advancements.

When Google released the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023, the world was pretty excited. At AP, we feel like the Pixel 8 is the Pixel for the masses and packs more than enough to make anyone happy to own it, even with it missing some key features found in the Pro model. However, over time, owners of the phone have developed some concerns regarding its display flaws. As early as November, we reported that many users were experiencing screen dimpling, and bumps were appearing on their phones’ screens. Google just announced that anyone suffering these issues with their Pixel 8 devices will now be covered with a longer warranty.

Today, Google’s community manager, Kush M., released an entry on the Pixel Phone Help database that explains in detail the new Extended Repair Program for Pixel 8 devices that are experiencing display issues (via Android Authority). Pixel 8 devices that have display-related flickering and vertical line issues will now be covered for up to three years after the original purchase date instead of the typical one-year warranty. To be eligible for the program, Google outlines that the damaged phone must have a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the top or a flickering problem, and the device identifier must qualify for this program.

Display issues aplenty nowadays

Source: Google

The Google Pixel 8 is not the only big-selling Android smartphone that has dealt with display issues lately; Samsung has dealt with its own share of issues with the Samsung Galaxy S24, too. The Galaxy S24 line was released in late January 2024, and almost immediately, owners were complaining about washed out colors, grainy textures, horizontal and vertical bars, and excessive banding at low brightness. In India, an April update for the Galaxy S24 caused persistent green lines to appear, causing Samsung to offer free screen replacements for affected users.

While the Google Pixel 9 is shaping up to be Google’s biggest mobile shakeup since introducing the Tensor chip in the Pixel 6, many people who have purchased the Pixel 8 will continue using it for years to come, regardless of the Pixel 9’s features. The Pixel 8 will have guaranteed Android OS and security updates until October 2030, making it as current as possible on the software side for seven years after it was released. Besides the one-year standard warranty that comes with Pixel 8 devices, owners can choose to add Google Preferred Care for up to a month from the phone’s original purchase date. This plan adds numerous coverage benefits and even takes care of accidental damage, but its cost can add up over time, especially if you keep that care for years to come.