But it's making it easier to shop around at other stores

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are officially ready for purchase, assuming you're lucky enough to find one in stock. Both models — especially the larger one — have been nearly impossible to locate, whether online or on store shelves. Even those who managed to place their pre-orders last week have been caught up in confusing delivery dates and unexpected delays. With a new notice on its store page, Google is finally acknowledging some supply issues with its latest phones.

If you head over to the Google Store right now, you'll find a banner on the Pixel 6 Pro's listing, owing to the device's "high demand."

Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times. Get notified when they're back in stock, or check out other authorized retailers who may have them available.

Alongside this notice are links to join Google's waitlist — offering a slightly more streamlined method than it did previously — and an option to view other retailers where you have a chance of finding additional stock. This banner doesn't appear on the Pixel 6's page, suggesting the higher-end model has much more demand than its smaller, more affordable brother.

It's the latest setback for Google's latest smartphone, after plenty of confusion surrounding delivery dates in the leadup to today's launch. Obviously, the entire industry is struggling with two ongoing challenges: a chipset shortage and supply chain issues. With a phone as highly anticipated as the Pixel 6, some setbacks were bound to happen.

Google's banner for the Pixel 6 Pro does make it easy to leave its waitlist if you find the phone elsewhere — something that was missing from that feature's initial launch. The ability to look for other retailers is also welcomed, especially as carriers and retailers like Best Buy may receive some limited stock.

Top 6 settings to change on your new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro Out of the box, here are a few toggles to tweak to get the most out of your new phone

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email