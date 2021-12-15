Google’s At a Glance widget certainly lives up to its name, delivering useful info about scheduled events, travel plans, and more, all from your phone’s home screen. Beyond those useful reminders to guide you through your day, At a Glance can also help keep you safe by alerting you to dangerous weather conditions like severe winter storms or flash floods. For some reason, though, today the widget is warning users from all over the world about a storm in the Philippines.

Granted, that sounds like pretty useful information to have, and exactly the sort of thing we want to see from At a Glance … if we lived in the Philippines. Instead, Android users all over the globe report seeing this alert today from PAGASA, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

While that may have contributed to momentary panic, luckily we don’t seem to actually be looking at some global-scale superstorm event, and this is just a matter of the alert’s scope not being properly geo-restrained. We’ve reached out to Google for comment, curious what might have driven this glitch, and will update this post if we hear anything back.

Thanks: Narek

Google is testing a subtle animation-filled redesign of its web Search UI It's unclear when and if it will roll out widely

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email