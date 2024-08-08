Summary Google is doubling down on filling the Play Store with ads disguised as recommendations.

After rolling out a feature called Collections that appears aimed at promoting profitable content, Google has been spotted working on local recommendations for the Play Store.

Despite lawsuits and criticism, Google continues to push more ads on the Play Store, in an apparent effort to increase user spending.

I recently wrote a scathing editorial about Google's new features currently rolling out to the Play Store, as it is clear things like Collections were built to shove more recommendations down our throats, which really just amounts to more ads on the store, which surely isn't a good look when Google is a self-admitted advertisement company currently getting sued by the government for monopolizing the digital field. Nothing new for Google, having filled Search, YouTube, and Google/Android TV with endless advertisements labeled as recommendations. Sadly, this trend is continuing with Google requesting location permission to show local recommendations, so now we can get ads on the Play Store advertising local joints and their apps. Hooray, what I've always wanted!

Source: 9to5Google

Thanks to a report by 9to5Google who spotted the new location request, we now know Google isn't done with its Play Store changes. It would appear Google is aware very few people browse the Play Store thanks to its woeful discovery and perpetual stream of advertisements disguised as recommendations (the first result when searching is sponsored, and that's ignoring the new Play Store search landing page that also contains a full page of recommendations), and so it claims it is improving the store with new features like Collections and this recent local recommendation permission request. But the direction is clear: it's an all-out sprint to shove ads into every corner of the Play Store, which was already heavily filled with useless recommendations. Things are only getting worse as Google ramps up to likely lose yet another lawsuit pertaining to its monopolistic practices.

For now, it looks like the new location permission request is rolling out, like the other recent changes to the store, slowly. I personally have not seen the request, the same as I still haven't seen Collections on any of my devices. So your mileage may vary as the server-side rollout for these changes continues, but rest assured, it sure looks like Google is very intent on making the Play Store insufferable to browse by filling the thing with recommendations, now with local recs to really showcase how badly Google wants you spending your money so it earns its healthy cut. After all, I'm sure this is the future we have all envisioned for Android and the Play Store. Good work, Google; you're killing it, literally!