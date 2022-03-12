If you were to guess, how many people would you say buy their cars online — one percent? You’d have been right if this was 2018. However, fast-forward to 2021, and that number has increased significantly to 16 percent. Google’s been taking note of the trend and is introducing a new vehicle ad format for its search engine that shows cars available for nearby purchase.

Google recently announced the new ad format at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show. According to the company, the feature is already live in the U.S. and will be coming to other countries in the near future.

For buyers, Google promises a more streamlined retail experience. Say you’re looking for a 2021 four-door sedan from any manufacturer. Simply typing the keyword will bring up several vehicle options you can purchase nearby or have delivered to you. To enrich the process, you also get photos and inventory information like the make, model, mileage, location, and price. Selecting a car will then take you to the vehicle description page on the seller’s website, where you can fill out a form or find out how to contact the dealer.

For sellers, Google is offering a platform to get more eyes on their products. To take advantage of it, you’ll have to create a feed for vehicle inventory data with all the details mentioned above and connect it to Google Merchant Center. Google will automatically filter this data and pull up the most relevant information to match searchers’ queries. Pair this with Google Ads, and your chances of getting seen improve. The company says that during the beta testing period, Asbury Automotive Group and CarMax used it to great success. That’s not all, though — the tech giant is giving vehicle sellers a way to stay up to date with their inventory and ad performance right from the Merchant Center. Simply select the metric you’d like to measure (leads, store visits, etc.) and assign them values.

