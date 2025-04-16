Summary Google wants to address excessive app battery drain with a new wake lock metric in the Android Vitals dashboard.

With each new Android release in recent years, Google has introduced several measures to enhance performance and minimize battery drain. Plus, phones now come with even bigger batteries, enabling them to last longer. But one lingering problem remains: apps suddenly draining excessive battery in the background. Google wants to fix this problem for good as well, which is why it is updating the Android Vitals dashboard with a new "excessive wake locks" metric.