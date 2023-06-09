Google Password Manager is not as feature-rich as some of our favorite password managers. However, it gets the job done if you are looking for a way to store your login credentials safely and securely. Plus, it's hard to beat the convenience of storing your passwords directly within Chrome, especially if you use the browser across several platforms and devices. Google is now making several improvements to its password manager on the desktop, making it easier to save and access your login details securely.

Google is adding a dedicated "Password Manager" shortcut in Chrome's menu. You'll also see a "Manage passwords" option whenever a Chrome autofill prompt appears on the screen, allowing you to view all your stored login credentials easily. And lastly, just like on Android, you can create a shortcut to Google Password Manager on your desktop for direct access.

For an extra layer of protection, you can now enable biometric authentication for Google's password manager on your desktop or laptop. Currently, it is possible to access your stored passwords in Chrome or autofill your login credentials without requiring any other authentication, posing a significant security risk. If your PC or laptop offers fingerprint or face recognition, you can use it for verification before Chrome autofills the password.

Further, you can now save a note with your login credentials in Google Password Manager. This is handy if you have multiple logins for the same website or need to enter a PIN while logging in. Another handy addition is the ability to import your login details from other password managers. You'll first have to export your passwords in a .csv file, which can then be imported through Google Chrome.

Lastly, if you use Google Password Manager on your iPhone, it will now display a larger autofill suggestion box, making it easier to tap. Plus, the tool will soon highlight and flag your weak passwords alongside your compromised passwords. However, Google says this feature will roll out in the coming months.