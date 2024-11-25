Key Takeaways Google is working on warnings to display on Play Store listings of low-quality apps

The warnings will alert users about apps with high uninstall rates or low engagement.

Genuine developers could benefit from this change.

Despite Google's tight control over the apps and games that make it to the Google Play Store, poor quality and shady apps slip through. Users are often fooled into downloading scammy or poorly developed apps, which provide a sub-par user experience. Now, Google is working on a Play Store change that will alert users when they attempt to download low-quality apps.

The Android Authority team dug through Play Store version 43.7.19-31 and found references to warnings that might be displayed on the listing of poorly made apps. These warnings include messages about an app being "frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play" or that "Play has limited user data about this app."

In cases where apps have a high download base but limited active users, the Play Store will apparently display a "This app has few active users compared to others on Play" warning.

This should serve as a warning for users and help prevent them from downloading sub-par apps altogether, especially if they are on a limited connection. And even if they proceed with the installation, they will know what to expect.

Genuine developers also stand to benefit from this, as they can work harder to improve their app's quality and engagement to ensure the warning goes away. It would also push new developers to release quality apps on the Play Store, as poor metrics could otherwise lead to warnings appearing on their listing page.

There's no detail on how Google plans to classify apps with high uninstall rates or poor engagement based on which it will show the warnings.

Several Google Play Store changes are seemingly in development

Close

Google was recently spotted testing a filter for "apps that link to external apps" for the Play Store. This is just one of the many changes Google is testing. Another test from the company moves the Install button to a fixed header at the top of an app's listing, allowing you to install apps quickly.

Given Google's nature and the fact that these features are still in development, there's a possibility that some of them might not see the light of day. And even if they do, there could be a long wait before they go official.