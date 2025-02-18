Summary Google now allows easy migration of team chats from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat.

Workspace admins can move Teams chat logs over to Google Chat via a migration tool.

Specific steps include linking Microsoft account, uploading CSV, setting migration dates.

Google's making it easier for workplaces to migrate team chats from Microsoft Teams to Google Chat. Last week, as spotted by TechRadar, Google rolled out a utility that makes it easy to transfer conversations that took place in Microsoft Teams to Google Meet, simplifying the process of swapping one service out for the other.

Google first announced this feature back in December, when it began making the migration tool available in open beta.

Google Workspace administrators are now able to move entire Teams chat logs over to Google Chat. Here's how to do that, according to Google:

First, connect to your Microsoft account.

Then, upload a CSV of the teams from where you want to migrate the messages. You can specify the source to destination identity mapping by uploading a CSV of the email ID’s from source to target. You can only migrate data to accounts of existing users and the Google Chat service turned on. Visit our Help Center for more details.

Next, you’ll enter the starting date for messages to be migrated from Teams. Then you can begin your data migration.

Finally, you’ll complete the migration by making migrated spaces, messages and related conversation data available to Google Workspace users (see our Help Center article for specific details on supported data types).

Teams-to-Chat migration is available now

If you're a Workspace administrator looking to move your team chats over from Teams to Chat, you can do so right now. If you're looking to migrate other types of data from other services, you can check out Google's support documentation.