Everyone loves personalizing their phone, and a key part of that is setting a memorable background image. Now with Android 12 and Material You automatically customizing the theme of your phone based on your wallpaper, it’s no wonder we're seeing a ton of recent interest. So should it be any surprise that the Google Wallpapers app has just racked up 500 million installations?

The Wallpapers app launched in 2016 alongside the first Pixel phones, and functionality is largely the same today as it was then. In addition to basic features like setting your personal photos as your background, Wallpapers makes available images from Google Earth and other Google partners, all organized into categories for easy browsing.

If you’re the kind of person who gets tired of looking at the same background image, you can set it up to display a different image from a selected category every day.

This latest member of the 500M club follows other Google apps that crossed the threshhold earlier this year, including Pay and Lens. If you don’t have this one yet, check it out on the Play Store.

