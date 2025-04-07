Physical wallets have almost vanished. You no longer need to carry a wallet packed with cash, payment cards, loyalty cards, and tickets. Now, all you need to remember when you leave the house is your smartphone and keys. Digital wallets securely store your credit and debit card information in an app on your phone, allowing you to pay wirelessly via NFC (Near Field Communication) by tapping your device on the card reader. Similarly, you can use them to store membership cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, and event or travel tickets, keeping everything in one easily accessible digital location.

If you use an Android phone, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet (previously known as Samsung Pay) are the two popular options. However, is one better than the other? Which one should you use? Can you use both of them with your phone?

Related 6 reasons to add your passport to Google Wallet Here's why having your passport in Google Wallet is a good idea

What is Google Wallet?

Launched by Google in 2011, Google Wallet has gone through several names and iterations, but the core concept has remained unchanged. It is a convenient and efficient alternative to your physical wallet, storing everything from bank cards to digital car keys. It integrates Google's digital payment system, allowing you to make purchases in person and online. You can also use it to send money to other Google Wallet users and bank accounts. It helps you keep track of payments by sending you notifications every time money comes out.

Google Wallet is pre-installed on many Android smartphones. If you don't have it, download the app from the Google Play Store.

You can upload your loyalty and membership cards to Google Wallet, ensuring you never miss the chance to earn points and rewards while shopping. Occasionally, limited-time contests and prizes are available when you make transactions through Google Wallet (monitor these partnerships and sign up for them). You can also store boarding passes for flights and other transit services as well as concert and other event tickets. When they expire, Google automatically archives them within the app.

To add to that, Google Wallet gives quick access to your Password Manager, which saves your most-used digital logins from Google Chrome. It always asks for permission before saving them.

How to set up Google Wallet

Google Wallet is user-friendly. To get started, add your payment details and loyalty cards by opening the app and tapping Add to Wallet in the lower-right corner of the screen. Choose the type of card you want to add, follow the on-screen instructions, and you'll be set up in a few minutes.

When you add a Transit Pass, Loyalty Card, or Gift Card, you'll see a list of available options in your area. If the card you wish to add isn't available, create a digital version of any physical pass by taking a photo of it in the Everything Else section of Add to Wallet.

If you receive digital tickets and passes to your Gmail, Google adds them to your Wallet as long as Smart features and personalization in other Google products is toggled on in your Gmail settings.

How to use Google Wallet

For in-person purchases, first ensure your smartphone has NFC. Most phones released after around 2015 come with it built in. To make a payment, hover your phone over the card reader. An image of your digital card shows up, but your details remain hidden. For most payments, you must unlock your phone. When the transaction has been successful, a blue check appears on the screen.

If your Wallet doesn't appear on its own, open the app manually through the icon on the lock screen or by swiping down from the top of the display.

You can use Google Wallet to make payments in the Chrome browser. When a website's checkout asks for a payment method, a selection of your saved debit and credit cards appear on the screen. If you don't see that, press and hold the input box until the list of options shows up. Then, select a payment card, verify your identity, and sometimes enter your CVV.

What is Samsung Wallet?