Summary Google Wallet now allows seamless transfer of transit passes between devices, simplifying the process for users with multiple phones or those upgrading to a new device.

The new feature automates the previous manual steps of removing and re-adding transit passes, making it quick and easy to move your pass to a different device.

While transit passes can be easily transferred, they can only be active on one device at a time, ensuring proper usage and preventing conflicts.

In a fast-paced world, managing multiple payment cards, IDs, transit passes, and more can be a hassle, and that is precisely why tech-savvy users opt to consolidate their digital belongings in some of the best digital wallet applications.

Google Wallet, for instance, gives users 'tap to ride' functionality for transit passes stored on Android smartphones, allowing users to scan their pass without even having to unlock their smartphone.

Similar functionality might make its way to Google Wallet on Wear OS watches very soon, offering unparalleled convenience for those who commute frequently.

Now, in an update to make managing digital transit passes easier for those with multiple devices, and/or those upgrading to a new device, Google is streamlining transit pass transfers.

It's worth noting that transit passes can only be live on one device at a time, and while it was possible to transfer cards from one device to another previously, the new procedure makes the process a breeze. The old procedure involved manually removing the pass from one device and subsequently adding it to a different one. The new procedure essentially automates this.

On Phone 1 (primary device that currently houses the transit pass)

Head to Google Wallet and navigate to the transit pass you want to transfer. Tap the three dots on the top right → Move card to another device. Deactivate card → OK.

On Phone 2

Open Google Wallet → Add to Wallet. Transit pass → and select the transit agency. You'll see a new 'Transfer an existing card to this phone' with Phone 1's transit card as long as both devices are on the same Google account. Tap on 'Phone 1' → Ensure that both devices are connected to the internet → Continue.

This method only works for transit passes, at least for now. It's worth noting that loyalty and gift cards, event tickets, and boarding passes are connected to your Google account, so those will automatically show up on your new device without having to go through a transfer procedure. Payment cards, IDs, car keys, etc., still require manual transfers for new devices.