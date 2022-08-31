The Material You design language remains one of the biggest visual changes to Android in recent memory, and it's especially great for theming aficionados and people who appreciate consistency in general. With Android 13, it got even better, since Google's most recent OS allows third-party apps to theme their icons just like system apps can. Google's also taking this opportunity to get more of its own remaining apps up to speed, and the latest is none other than the recently-revamped Google Wallet, getting a fine-looking themed icon that will no longer look out of place on your home screen.

Upon updating the Google Wallet app to version 2.153, you'll notice that the app joins the ever-growing list of apps with themed icons. Like the other themed icons, the Wallet logo goes monochrome, and its background matches whatever Material You palette you currently have.

Of course, the Google Wallet app (after it got rebranded from the old Pay experience) already used Material You in its actual UI, so this is just an extension of that to the app's icon — nothing else has changed that we've noticed as a result of this update. It helps the app look better and a little less awkward on your home screen, and you'll have one less reason to go the custom launcher/icon pack route.

Wallet is a Google-made app, so of course, it didn't really need to wait for Android 13 to roll out themed icons as third-party apps do. However, the new app did just launch recently, after all, so there were probably other priorities at Google before this.

If you want to see that new icon on your home screen, make sure your Google Wallet app is fully updated. The update might take a few days to reach your device, but if you can't wait, you can always download the APK.

