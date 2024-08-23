Key Takeaways Google Wallet expands digital ID support, now available for California residents.

Only four other states currently support digital IDs, hopefully with more to come.

The easy setup process requires a modern Android device and mandates verification with the DMV.

Google has been on a roll with the expanding scope for Wallet in the US, rivaling Samsung Wallet, which is arguably the only other app that even comes close in terms of features, functions, and versatility. Every month, Google Wallet onboards new banks so you can digitize the cards issued by them and lighten up your physical wallet, but earlier this month we caught wind of the app testing Digital ID support for California residents. That feature is finally rolling out.

Google Wallet currently supports digital IDs in only four states — Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. You could store student IDs digitally for passing through some TSA checkpoints, but Google documentation cautions that you will need to produce a physical copy if the TSA requests. However, California just allowed Google Wallet users to now store their state-issued IDs digitally. This includes drivers' licenses, but 9to5Google reports it is still a pilot program with a 1.5 million participant ceiling.

The prerequisites for switching to digital IDs are simple. You need a relatively modern Android device running OS version 8.0 or newer, and need to have a screen lock enabled along with Bluetooth and the Nearby devices permissions enabled for the Wallet app. It's also worth noting that, irrespective of the state, your IDs don't sync with your Google account and will remain on the device where they were originally added. That said, Google already has a helpful video on how to add your digital ID to the app.

More than just a payments app

The verification process during enrollment reportedly needs you to send a selfie video which is forwarded to the DMV for verification. You get a confirmation email when it's completed. Once set up, your ID is shared via Bluetooth, and you'll need to authenticate requests using your device lock.

Digital IDs stored in the GoogleWallet app are fairly straightforward to use, and it is nice to see support rolled out in one more state, so the app isn't merely a digital payments' solution. However, Google needs to liaison with many more states before this in-app feature is more than a mere novelty in most of the US.