Google has an all-encompassing suite of apps for Android devices, but some are certainly more useful than the others. Google Wallet is a fine example, and Samsung Pay is its only true rival in the US. Moreover, we love Google's monthly cadence for updates to its app, adding support for cards from new local banks each time. Well, December is here, and Wallet just gained support for a few more banks in the US.

Google Wallet's versatility lies in its support for nearly every imaginable physical pass, card, or document. You even have the option to digitize your gym membership. On the financial side, the app already supports over 3,000 banks and credit unions in the US. This month, 16 local institutions are joining the list.

Baker Hughes Federal Credit Union (TX) Calvin B. Taylor Bank Capital Federal Savings Bank (KS) First Bancorp (NC) First Cahawba Bank (AL) First Fidelity Bank (SD) First Whitney Bank & Trust (IA) Fowler State Bank (IN) McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union (NC) Mid America Bank (KS) North Alabama Educators Credit Union (AL) Phoenixville Federal Bank & Trust (PA) Siouxland Bank (NE) Texas Exchange Bank (TX) The First Bank of Greenwich (CT) Villa Grove State Bank (IL)

Most major banks are compatible

Inking new ties

On the one hand, Wallet is readily compatible with most major card issuers and credit institutions where the app is available. However, the list varies by region and you might need to verify if your cards are supported, in case you're running into issues adding them. To check if your preferred bank's cards work with Google Wallet, you can check the full list on the app's support documentation here. Remember that not all car issued by a particular bank might be Wallet-compatible. New additions are frequent, and checking periodically doesn't hurt.

It's worth noting that the cards supported by the Google Pay app are different, even though there may be some overlap. That said, Google Pay isn't available in the US anymore and Google is also engaged in a legal battle related to the app's dealings.