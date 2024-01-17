Summary Google Wallet is a versatile app that allows you to make contactless payments and also store various ID cards and membership cards for convenience.

There are many reasons why Google Wallet is one of our favorite wallet apps on Android, and the list keeps growing. The versatile app brings the convenience of contactless payments to your device, while also storing other government-issued ID cards, loyalty cards, and memberships for the gym or yacht club. In the US alone, the Wallet app has managed to grow significantly since the days when it was known as Google Pay. 44 more banks signed on to support the app in December 2023.

Back in September 2021, Google Wallet (known as Google Pay at the time) made headlines when bank sign-ons crossed the 3,000 mark in the US, but that was just the start, because there are over 5,000 financial institutions in the country. Over the years, many more banks have partnered with Wallet, so you can use their cards in the app. 44 more banks inked agreements recently:

Aesthetics, APMA, Affiniti

Brattleboro Savings and Loan Association (VT)

City Federal Credit Union (TX)

CommerceWest Bank (CA)

Community Star Credit Union (OH)

Country Bank (DE)

County National Bank (MI)

CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union (HI)

Dave

Extra Credit Union (US-MI)

First National Bank in Taylorville (IL)

Fluz Prepaid

Long Reach Federal Credit Union (WV)

Lynx Prepaid

Geauga Credit Union (OH)

Goldmark Federal Credit Union (MA)

Green Belt Bank & Trust (IA)

Hoosier Hills Credit Union (IN)

Kalamazoo County State Bank (MI)

Kennett Trust Bank (MO)

Lakewood Credit Union (WI)

Madison County Community Bank (FL)

Main Street Bank (MA)

Marygold & Co.

Memphis Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union (TN)

Money Network CA EDD

Northstar Bank (MI)

Opportunity Bank of Montana (MT)

Pacific Valley Bank (CA)

PayChex

PayQuicker

People Savings Bank (IA)

PLS

rapid! PayCard

Sherburne State Bank (MN)

Sherwood Community Bank (MO)

State Bank of Missouri (MO)

The Atlanta National Bank (IL)

The Farmers State Bank of Quinton (OK)

The State Exchange Bank (OK)

Trailhead Credit Union (OR)

United Valley Bank (ND)

Venmo

West Michigan Community Bank (MI)

You may notice Venmo and a few other popular banks are added to the list now, making it much easier to use their accounts for everyday payments and transactions through Google Wallet. If your bank isn’t on this list, chances are it's already supported. You can visit the Google Wallet Help page for a full list of the supported banks. Note that some cards may not be supported, even though the bank is on the list, and Google helpfully mentions such instances. That said, the process of adding and removing bank cards in the app is rather straightforward.

Payments are the only thing Wallet does right, and Google recently added support for flight boarding passes on the Wear OS app. Hopefully, Google doesn’t stop active development of this app, and banks will continue to sign up.