Key Takeaways Digital passports via NFC for TSA checkpoint use will soon be supported by Google Wallet in the US.

Google Wallet's digital passports won't be accepted everywhere, but you'll be able to use them at select TSA checkpoints at airports in the US.

Various digital documents like state IDs, driver's licenses, and membership cards can also be added.

The NFC technology behind Tap to Pay is having a bit of a moment. As we first reported in July via an AssembleDebug APK teardown, Google Wallet now supports digital passports with the explicit use-case of speeding up the TSA checkpoint experience.

Digital ID support is still pretty fragmented across the US, and contactless passport verification won't be available at every airport. According to the TSA website, airports in 21 states and Puerto Rico let you scan your phone to verify your identity at TSA checkpoints.

It's not all airports, though. Most states have just a single participating location, while New York, Virginia, Iowa, and Mississippi each have two. California tops the list with three. Several states already permit TSA PreCheck Touchless ID verification, which works in conjunction with the digital tickets issued by an airline's own app.

Digitizing your very identity

And it's far more than just passports, too

Source: Google

NFC itself, of course, is far from new. But the US has adopted contactless payment more slowly than other parts of the world. The rollout of digital passport support follows another recent Google Wallet update that lets you add previously unsupported documents, such as membership cards, student IDs, and event tickets, by simply taking a picture and verifying details. That update bypassed the previous requirement that digitized documents come directly from a mated app.

TSA digital passport acceptance is just the latest in Google Wallet's continued expansion, with California and Colorado already on board in connecting digital state IDs and driver's licenses. Others, including Iowa, New Mexico, and Ohio are slated to join in the near future. That's on top of support for healthcare and lifestyle benefit cards from HealthEquity and EdenRed, respectively, and various public transit cards worldwide in places like Hamburg, Germany and Hong Kong.

Presumably, US public transit companies could theoretically opt into the feature, if you can find a US city with a functionally useful public transit system. Editorializing aside, many US public transit systems do already support NFC Tap to Pay, so you don't have to purchase a physical ticket.

Consumers may have questions on whether TSA procedures at supporting airports will be able to accommodate digital IDs right away. Given the months elapsed since the software was apparently ready, as well as the US government's official endorsement of the feature, it's likely that the few applicable locations will be ready to go immediately.