Google Wallet's new feature allows users to create an ID pass with their passport, enhancing convenience.

The feature is currently available to US citizens only, and users are advised to still carry physical IDs as a backup.

Smartphones and mobile payment apps are poised to replace our physical banking cards, with services such as Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay at the forefront of revolutionizing our payment methods. Today, you can enter all your bank cards, passes, keys, tickets, and IDs into each one of these apps and use them in different locations without needing to hold and carry the physical version.

Google Wallet is set to offer a new level of convenience. With the rising adoption of Google-owned mobile payment apps in the US, and the recent addition of numerous banks, Google Wallet is not just about storing your financial information. It's about making your wallet even lighter by allowing you to create an ID pass with your passport.

The beta version of Google Wallet, spotted in May, introduced an option to add e-Passports as an ID pass (via Android Authority). The feature guide stated that using e-Passports in Google Wallet is possible in "select TSA checkpoints" and clarified that "this isn't an official ID and doesn't replace your physical passport." Now, as spotted by code hunter Assemble Debug on X (formerly Twitter), the feature seems ready to be rolled out.

You can soon create an ID pass in Google Wallet with your passport

As you can see in the screenshot below, once the feature is available in the stable version of Google Wallet, you can add your passport to create an ID pass. Additionally, you'll have another option to add a driver's license or state ID.

While the potential of using ID passes for verifying your identity in places such as airline security checkpoints or online purchases is exciting, it's important to remember that technology isn't infallible. After adding your e-Passport as your ID pass on Google Wallet, you can connect your phone to an NFC reader or scan the QR code on your ID pass to verify your identity. However, carrying the physical version of your passport and ID card as a backup is always a good idea in case the feature didn’t work.

For now, the the ID pass option is only available to US citizens, and it remains to be seen if Google will expand it to more countries. Moreover, it is not yet live on Google Wallet, but it should land on the app with the upcoming updates.