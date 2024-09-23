Key Takeaways Google Wallet now supports even more banks and credit unions.

The digital locker now adds support for 47 new financial institutions.

It also adds support for HealthEquity.

Thanks to advancements over the years, Google Wallet has slowly made it possible to leave your physical wallet at home — for the most part. And while we still can't completely break free from physical cards, the app has become a highly versatile digital locker that can store more than just financial cards, with the ability to safely store pretty much anything you'd want, like transit cards, IDs, concert tickets, and even passports.

Of course, if you're looking to just add your bank or credit card, it still needs to be supported on the back-end, which means your financial institution needs to get on board in order for it to be a part of Google Wallet. Luckily, Google is always adding more and more banks and credit unions to its app, giving more and more people the chance to go digital. With that said, Google has now updated its list of supported financial institutions, adding a whopping 47 new banks this month. Furthermore, it appears that HealthEquity has also been added to Wallet, with support for "FSA cards and Commuter cards."

A wealth of support for more banks

Now, you can always check out the supported list in the link above, but we've also laid out the full ist here in the article to make things easier. For most of us, Google Wallet has provided support for major banks like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase and others for quite some time. This update provides those that are banking with more local banks and credit unions a chance to take things digital. You can check out the full list of newly supported establishments below.

ABD Federal Credit Union (MI)

Adelphi Bank (OH)

Alibaba Business Edge Credit Card

Apollo Trust Company (PA)

Bank of Maple Plain (MN)

Bouy

Chelsea State Bank (MI)

Compass Financial Federal Credit Union (FL)

Cliq Expense Prepaid Mastercard

Community First Bank (WI)

DN Community Federal Credit Union (OH)

Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank (MA)

First National Bank of Huntsville (TX)

Foothill Federal Credit Union (CA)

Hometown Bank Of Pennsylvania

Industrial Bank

Intermex (NY)

Jackson County Teachers Credit Union (FL)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company (PA)

Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union (NE)

Oak Valley Community Bank (CA)

Pacific West Bank

Pleo Financial Services

Prescott State Bank (KS)

Proponent Federal Credit Union (NJ)

Putnam County State Bank (MO)

Radian B2B

Railroad Employees Credit Union (NM)

Security Federal Savings Bank (TN)

Southwest Heritage Credit Union

Southern Star Credit Union (TX)

SRI Federal Credit Union

State Bank of Toulon (IL)

TC Wallet

Tern Commerce Inc. (NY)

The First Citizens National Bank Of Upper Sandusky (OH)

Tri-County Credit Union (MI)

United Farmers State Bank (MN)

US Metro Bank (CA)

Uwharrie Bank (NC)

WCF Financial Bank (IA)

Western New York Federal Credit Union

WEX

WNB Financial, N.A. (MN)

Whitefish Credit Union Association (MT)

Xsolla

Zable

Of course, not everyone is looking to convert from physical to digital. But if you were ever curious, it's a really simple process that doesn't require much time or effort. All you need to do is download the Google Wallet app on your compatible device, and register your cards in the app to get things working. Some might require a form of validation, like through an email or text message, but after that, you can use the registered cards like the physical ones, wherever they are accepted.