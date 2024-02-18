Some US states allow you to add your driver's license or state ID to your Google Wallet. There are a few caveats, but it's a useful way to carry and display your ID. This feature was pioneered by Apple in 2021, and Google has caught up.

If you know how to add your credit card to Google Wallet, you're halfway to adding your driver's license. We tell you if you can add your state ID or driver's license to Google Wallet and show you how to add and remove it from the app. Google Wallet is compatible with more than smartphones. You can display your ID from your wrist with any of our favorite smartwatches.

Every state that supports adding your ID to Google Wallet

Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland are the only US states that allow their IDs to be stored in the Google Wallet app. These states also allow their IDs to be stored in Apple Wallet.

Rollout to more states is slow, as Google has to work with each state to bring its IDs to Google Wallet. Each state has its own systems for handling IDs, slowing down the process. Only six states have introduced digital ID programs since Arizona and Georgia paired with Apple in 2021.

Where you can use digital driver's licenses and IDs

Digital IDs from Georgia and Maryland stored in Google Wallet are valid at a few participating airports across the country. IDs from Colorado and Utah are valid in more situations, like proving your age at a restaurant. However, you must have your physical ID on your person in any situation where your digital ID is accepted.

If you live in California or Utah, these states offer their own digital ID apps and have their own guidelines for where you can use your digital ID. There is no news on whether these states will support Google Wallet.

You cannot use your digital ID outside the issuing state or participating airports.

How safe is storing your digital ID in Google Wallet?

A digital version of your driver's license or state ID might seem less secure, but a few elements to the process make sure your personal details are safe. Some of this is due to the setup process (which we walk you through shortly), but these elements ensure you are the only person who can access your personal details.

Your digital ID is encrypted on your phone.

It can only be accessed with biometric authentication.

You choose what data is shared each time you show your ID.

Your digital ID can be deleted remotely.

How to add your state ID or driver's license to Google Wallet

If you're familiar with adding loyalty cards, transit passes, or credit cards to Google Wallet, you'll know how to get started. However, the process for adding your state ID or driver's license is more involved. Here's how to do it:

Open the Google Wallet app. Tap Add to Wallet in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap ID card. This option only appears if you live in the US. Close Tap your state ID. Scan the front and back of your ID. Close Record a short video where you'll turn to show the front, sides, and bottom of your face. Submit your application to the state. Close

Your application takes a few minutes to process. Your driver's license is ready to view in Google Wallet when you receive the confirmation notification.

How to remove your state ID or driver's license from Google Wallet

If you're concerned about the security of your state ID or driver's license, you can remove it in a few taps. This is the same method as removing any digital card from your wallet, but you can also remove it remotely.

Remove your digital ID from the Google Wallet app

Open Google Wallet Tap your ID card. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap Remove.

Remove your digital ID remotely

Login to your Google Account page on any browser. Click Personal info from the top of your screen. Scroll down and click Manage digital ID. Click Delete next to your ID.

How to display your digital ID at TSA PreCheck

To use your digital ID card, you can use NFC with tap-to-pay or display a QR code. You'll need to register for TSA PreCheck first, which involves making an in-person appointment at an enrollment center. When you've registered, follow these steps to use your digital ID:

Turn on Bluetooth on your phone. Hold your phone over the TSA reader terminal. The reader automatically pulls up your ID. Close Confirm the data you are sharing by tapping Continue in the lower-right corner of your phone screen. Verify your identity using biometric identification. Close

Display your ID safely and conveniently

Keeping your driver's license on your phone has many advantages over carrying a physical card. It saves bringing your wallet to bars (although staff has the right not to serve you if they deem it), and you can only show the relevant information.

NFC communication is the backbone behind sharing your digital ID. Keep these quick Google Wallet fixes in mind in case your app stops working.