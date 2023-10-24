Summary Google Wallet now allows users to easily share boarding passes and event tickets with others, regardless of whether they have Wallet installed or not.

The sharing feature creates a special link for the pass, which can be sent through messaging apps or email. Recipients can view and save the pass using the link.

Not all passes can be shared, as some may contain sensitive information. Additionally, not all airline boarding passes are eligible for sharing via Wallet.

Google Wallet has been recently getting a bunch of cool new features, such as the ability to add passes just by snapping a picture. In July, the company also teased a convenient way to share your Wallet passes with others, which is great news for anyone who has ever been stuck juggling travel plans or concert tickets for a group. This sharing feature is now being rolled out to users.

Sharing your boarding passes and event tickets is now a breeze with Google Wallet. As 9to5Google reports, when you open a certain pass you want to share, just tap the share icon on the top left, and you'll then be able to choose who you want to send it to. Even if your friends or family don't have Wallet installed on their device, they can still receive and view the pass.

Once you've picked who you want to share the pass with, the app will create a special link for it. You can then send this link through any messaging app or via email. When the recipient taps on the link, it will open up the Wallet app, where they can save the pass.

If your friend or family member doesn't have an Android device, they can still open the link on a web page and see a QR code. Just remember, once you share the link, it can't be unsent, and the person you share it with can send it to anyone else. If you don't want to see this reminder every time you share a pass, you can turn it off by hitting the "Don’t show again" dialog.

This new feature is super handy because it lets anyone view and save passes, even if they're on a computer or an iPhone. You can also share boarding passes with your travel companions without them having to download Google Wallet.

While this capability is pretty cool, it's important to note that not all passes can be shared with others. So, you might run into a few that you can't send to your friends or family. This is presumably because some passes contain sensitive information that should not be shared with others.

Likewise, not all airline boarding passes support sharing via Wallet, and Google hasn't given any details on which ones are eligible. It's a bit surprising that Google is behind on this, considering Apple Wallet has had pass sharing for ages.