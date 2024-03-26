Summary Google Wallet offers convenience and security with contactless payments and biometric authentication for transit passes.

The new feature requires user verification for transit payments, enhancing security without sacrificing convenience.

The option is already rolling out to users in the latest app version, along with support for cards from more US banks.

Google has a suite of apps designed to tie into each other for maximum convenience, but if we were to pick one app which makes life easy all by itself, Google Wallet would probably win. It is one of our favorite wallet apps because it is available on mobile and Wear OS, giving users ready access to contactless payments, digital IDs, and other passes. Presently, the company is focusing on in-app security with a new feature mandating user authentication for transit payments.

Google Wallet can store your transit passes for you, so you don’t need to carry one additional card in an already-bulky physical wallet. However, you might be worried people could misuse your transit pass if they gain access to your phone. Google is cognizant of the security risks associated with digital wallets, and 9to5Google noticed the app has a new feature to secure transit passes with biometric authentication.

Protect your passes from misuse

Google has added a new settings toggle called Verification required under Wallet settings → Security → Verification settings → Transit payments. When the toggle is switched on, Wallet will demand user authentication by device lock settings such as PIN or fingerprint before processing transactions for transit payments.

The Verification required toggle is switched on by default if you already have a transit pass added to Wallet, but is an optional feature turned off by default if you’re paying by credit or debit card. The toggles are separated on the Transit payments page under Transit cards and Credit or debit cards. However, you will have to authenticate all other payments with the same cards.

The new option requesting user verification for transit pass payments by default should greatly improve the security in Google Wallet, without hamstringing the convenience we love. The new option is already rolling out to users running version 24.10 of the app, and we are seeing it on our devices too. In other news, the app also added support for cards from 30 more banks in the US in March, steadily expanding support for digital payments.