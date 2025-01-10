Summary Google Wallet will soon feature a new search option to quickly locate saved cards and passes.

This search function is currently in its early stages and does not return results yet.

The latest version of Wallet also includes the updated Google Account switcher we first spotted several months ago.

Google Wallet is designed to be the sole destination to store all your cards, event passes, air tickets, hotel reservations, and even passports on your Android phone. Although the Wallet app offers decent categorization depending on the type of card or passes you have saved, it can be overwhelming to look for a specific card, particularly if you have plenty of them saved. To solve this issue, Google Wallet is testing a new search option for the app's home page.

Looking through Google Wallet version 24.52, the folks at Android Authority found the new search icon and even activated it. Unfortunately, it doesn't return any results for queries, which suggests it's still in the early stages of development. There's no denying, however, that this feature would be a good fit for an app like Wallet that stores all your important details.

The search field on the results page will nudge users to search for a word like "transactions." We presume the search functionality will also work for pulling up your loyalty passes, gift cards, and practically anything stored within the app. For now, it's hard to definitively say when this search option will be available, but we hope it's sooner rather than later. This isn't the only change spotted in the latest version of the Google Wallet app, though.

The 'new' account switcher makes another appearance

Current account switcher menu vs upcoming (via Android Authority)

Aside from the in-development search button, the Wallet app for Android also contains the updated Google Account switcher we've seen on the web for a while now. We first discovered hints of Google apps adopting this particular account switcher menu in August last year. Since then, we have seen multiple Google apps showcasing the updated menu in some capacity.

It's worth remembering that none of the major Google apps have fully moved to this updated account switcher. While there were reports of the Gmail app getting this menu recently, it's not widely available yet.

Meanwhile, apps like Docs and Sheets on Android don't have this full-page account switcher menu either. Perhaps this revelation within the Wallet app means that Google is just about ready to bring the menu to its Android apps.