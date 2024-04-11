Adding your boarding pass to Google Wallet is an easy way to access it in a couple of taps. This reduces the time spent searching through emails for a digital copy or your bag for the physical pass. If you added a credit card to Google Wallet, adding and removing a boarding pass is similar. We show you how to add a boarding pass to Google Wallet, remove it, and quickly access it on your phone. You can also use the Google Wallet app on WearOS devices to access your boarding pass through any of the top Android smartwatches.

How to add your boarding pass to Google Wallet

To add a boarding pass to Google Wallet, find the Add to Google Wallet button on your boarding pass. Depending on your airline, you'll find this button in the app or email containing your boarding pass. If you can't find this button, there's another way to add it. All you need is a photo of the physical barcode or the digital copy of your boarding pass.

1. Screenshot the barcode on your boarding pass.

2. Open Google Wallet.

3. Scroll down and tap Photo.

4. Select the screenshot you took of your boarding pass.

5. Tap Add to add the boarding pass to Google Wallet.

When you take a screenshot of the boarding pass, ensure that only the relevant barcode is shown. Google Wallet can't add a photo with multiple barcodes, so crop or edit other barcodes or QR codes out of the image.

On some Android phones, you can skip some of these steps by tapping the Add to Wallet button after taking a screenshot of the boarding pass.

Keep your boarding passes front and center

You can reorganize everything in Google Wallet by dragging and dropping items. We recommend moving your boarding pass to the top of the wallet so that you can quickly access it.

You can also customize the lock screen on Android devices running Android 14 and later. Add a shortcut to Google Wallet here to access your boarding pass from your lock screen.

How to automatically add boarding passes to Google Wallet

You can automatically add boarding passes from your Gmail account to Google Wallet. However, this method isn't foolproof. It didn't work every time we tested this feature. Always double-check that your boarding pass is in Google Wallet before heading to the airport.

1. Open Gmail.

2. Tap the hamburger menu button in the upper-left corner of your screen.

3. Scroll down and tap Settings.

4. Tap your email address.

5. Scroll down and turn on Smart features and personalization in other Google products.

How to remove your boarding pass from Google Wallet

After your flight, you don't need your boarding pass cluttering your Google Wallet account. It's easy to remove it.

1. Open Google Wallet

2. Tap your boarding pass.

3. Scroll down and tap Remove.

4. Confirm by tapping Remove from the pop-up window.

Alternatively, tap Archive. This option hides the boarding pass in the Archived passes section of Google Wallet but doesn't remove it from your account. You can unarchive passes by tapping Unarchive on the pass.

Never lose your boarding pass again

While airlines always send digital boarding passes, they can be accidentally deleted or lost in other emails. Adding them to Google Wallet keeps them secure and accessible at all times. Your boarding pass isn't the only thing you should keep safe. Pack your electronics safely to avoid expensive accidents.