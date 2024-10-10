Google Wallet just keeps getting better and better as time goes on, adding more financial institutions, along with other upgrades that make it one of the best digital wallet systems on mobile. And now a new Quick Settings Tile is finding its way to Galaxy devices, giving Samsung users a new way to access Google wallet.

Related These are the major retailers in the US that accept Google Wallet We compiled a list of the major US retailers who accept Google Wallet

The news comes from the folks at 9to5Google who spotted the change, stating that it's now rolling out with the latest update to Google Play services, coming in at version 24.39. Once this update is in place, and you've got the latest version of Google Wallet, Samsung Galaxy users will be able to easily access Wallet by heading into the Quick Settings section.

This is great for making payments, but is also going to be extremely helpful for those that rely on Google Wallet for bus passes, plane tickets, and more. Those eligible will also be able to pull up their ID, as Wallet has recently begun supporting digital IDs, although for the time being, it seems to be pretty pointless.

Over time, Google Wallet has become more than a one-stop shop for all your payment needs. More recently, it has become more versatile, giving users a bit more freedom, with the ability to create digital passes as needed for items that weren't formally supported.

Google Wallet has come a long way since its inception, giving users the ability to quickly access some of the most important tools that they use every day. And if you have yet to use it, we recommend giving it a try. Taking things digital can sometimes be a little stressful, but often, it can make life easier when you're on the go.