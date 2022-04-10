Contactless payments offer a fast and easy way to check out at a store and take away the hassle of interacting with a PIN pad. With mobile payments, you don't need to bring your physical wallet with you, as your handset replaces it and lets you pay using the cards you use on a daily basis.

Most top Android phones are compatible with mobile payments, including Google Wallet. The service makes it seamless to pay virtually anywhere by allowing you to add your payment and loyalty cards. Still, it can be impairing when it doesn't work, preventing you from being able to pay using your phone. This situation can be particularly embarrassing if you don't have your wallet. However, there are quick fixes you can try on the go to solve the situation and avoid looking bad in public.

One reason your app may not be working is that it's out of date. You can check whether updating it solves the issue by running the most up-to-date version, or you could have problems when making payments. Here's how to do it:

Head to the Google Play Store. Search for the Google Wallet app. An Update button is available on the app page if it hasn't been updated to the most recent version. Click Update, and you're on your way to fast, contactless payments.

Check your phone number

You're asked to enter your phone number when you set up Google Wallet. This allows Google to confirm your identity when making purchases. If your phone number is incorrect or out of date, you may run into issues when trying to use your phone to pay. There's a quick way to check and update your phone number:

Open the Google Wallet app. Click the profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click Wallet settings and then click Payments profile. 2 Images Close You'll see your number under Name and address. If it's incorrect, tap the Edit icon next to Name and address. Close Enter the correct phone number. Follow the instructions to get your account set up and ready to pay.

Verify your card in Google Wallet

To allow you to make payments, Google Wallet goes through your bank and is connected to your credit and debit cards, so having the right ones is essential to ensure your account is functional. You may have forgotten to add a card, or your card may have expired since the last time you used Google Wallet. Either way, check your cards and accounts to make sure they're in order. To do that:

Open the Google Wallet app. This opens an interface with your available cards. Click each card and then click the Details button at the bottom. Close Verify the information at the bottom is correct. If you need to add a card, click the button in the lower-right corner that says Add to Wallet. Close Follow the instructions to get set up.

Clear your cache

Sometimes technology gets a bit jumbled in the chaos of everyday use and needs a reboot to get started. Because Google Wallet stores some unnecessary and easily corruptible data after each use, the app can get bogged down, keeping it from running smoothly. A quick clear can fix that problem. All you do is:

Head over to your phone's Settings. Select the Apps section. Scroll down and tap Google Wallet. 2 Images Close Click the Storage & cache section. Close Click Clear cache. Once you've done that, restart the app, and you're set.

Check your internet connection

While debit and credit cards work without the internet, the same cannot be said for your internet-enabled smartphone. Subsequently, having a functioning internet connection when making payments is vital for them to go through. If your data isn't working or your Wi-Fi connection lags, you may have issues getting payments to confirm.

If you want to make sure your payments go through, it's best to use Google Wallet when your data connection is strong enough or when you're in a location where Wi-Fi is available. Here is how to make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi:

Go to Settings. Access the Network & internet section. Tap Internet. 2 Images Close Tap the network connection that you use. Make sure your preferred network says Connected underneath it. 2 Images Close

Uninstall and reinstall the app

Turning off a device and turning it on again is a tried-and-true method to solving any technology problem, and Google Wallet follows suit. By uninstalling and reinstalling the Google Wallet app, you could fix the problem right then and there. Yes, there's a chance you'll have to set up your cards and bank accounts again, but at least the app will be working for you. To uninstall the app:

Find the Google Wallet app on your phone. Hold down the icon rather than just pressing it. Drag the icon to the Uninstall button at the top of the screen. Head to the Google Play Store. Find the Google Wallet app. Click Install. Set up your accounts.

Google Pay vs. Google Wallet

If you have trouble paying with Google Pay, that's because Google has changed things recently and made them confusing. Although Google Wallet replaced the Google Pay app for contactless payments, the company still uses the Google Pay name for another app. The latter is only available in the U.S., India, and Singapore and is designed for peer-to-peer payments and to earn rewards.

If you use the Google Pay app and have trouble making in-store payments, use Google Wallet instead. You have the right to be mistaken, as the G Pay logo is still widely used, creating even more confusion.

You can do more with Google Wallet

In addition to using Google Wallet to pay seamlessly with your Android smartphone or watch, you can also use the service to store your loyalty cards and transit passes. In some countries, you can link it directly to your bank or PayPal account instead of a debit or credit card, offering even more options to pay using your phone.

If you'd like to explore a new way to send money to your friends and relatives using your phone, Google Wallet is the app you should download.