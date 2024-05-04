Summary Google Wallet is rearranging its account menu, replacing Tap to pay setup with Payment setup, while also adding a new Payment methods option.

The Payment methods option allows users to easily manage and add payment cards within the app, while Payment setup maintains the same functionality as before.

It's currently unclear if the previous Participating banks option has been relocated deeper within the app's settings or removed entirely.

Google Wallet has undergone a bevy of changes over the last couple of years. Some of the app's recent features include enhanced verification for transit payments, while we've also learned that it will soon support Apple Wallet passes, ensuring a seamless transition for people switching to Android from iOS. Google is now making a small, yet significant change to the Wallet app by rearranging some of the items residing within the app's account menu.

In its current form, the Google Wallet account menu — accessible via the display image on the top right — has four options in the upper column. The second and third options in this menu, titled Tap to pay setup and Participating banks, have now been replaced by Payment setup and Payment methods, as 9to5Google discovered.

The first and fourth options in the top column, namely Wallet tips and Password manager, are untouched, and the same applies to Your data in Wallet, Wallet settings, and Help & feedback in the lower column. These changes reportedly appeared with Google Wallet version 24.14.x, potentially as part of a server-side update.

What are the new menu items for?

Close

The renamed Payment setup option takes you to the same Tap to pay setup checklist, which lets users know when they've met the criteria to start using tap-to-pay. But as the folks at 9to5Google rightly note, there's still no way to hide this checklist even after meeting all the requirements. We hope Google can address this in future releases of the Wallet app, as that space can be utilized for something else.

Meanwhile, the more significant addition here is Payment methods, which takes you to a page highlighting the saved cards. This is complemented by a few words about how cards are encrypted on-device, plus a preview of the card itself and other basic details for the default card.

Users can also add a new payment card just below the default card, which apparently mirrors the app's Add to Wallet button on the home screen. There's also an Edit card order shortcut, 9to5 says, which helps you reorder the arrangement of the cards' appearance on this page. This is useful if you have multiple payment cards stored in the app.

It's unclear if the Participating banks option will be gone for good, or perhaps hidden within Wallet settings after this new change. Currently, it redirects users to a Google support page detailing the full list of supported banks, which is a useful resource for new users. Are you seeing these changes in your Wallet app? Let us know below.