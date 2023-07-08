Announced in 2022, Google Wallet is a neat way to organize all your important passes and cards, replacing Google Pay in some regions. One of the upcoming additions to the app would allow customers in Brazil to make payments on Wallet using a QR code, effectively enabling payments on devices without NFC capabilities, similar to how the current Google Pay app functions in India. The app is now on the brink of picking up another handy feature that lets users share passes stored in Wallet with their friends and family.

This appears to be a part of the Google System Updates for July 2023. However, any mention of pass sharing seems to have been removed from the official support documentation detailing the changes. But some digging around by The Verge has uncovered a Google Wallet support page that mentions pass sharing toward the end of the page.

Shareable passes would have the familiar Share icon next to them, Google says. Meanwhile, passes sent in this manner cannot be unsent, and the people you sent it to would be free to forward it to whoever they please. Keeping this in mind, Wallet users are advised to exercise caution when sharing passes on Wallet.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed the development in a statement to The Verge, saying the company is working on letting customers share "select passes." While this is certainly a welcome inclusion, Apple's alternative, Apple Wallet, has allowed pass-sharing for quite a while now.

The mention of Device Connectivity support for Wear OS under the July 2023 Google System Updates list is also noteworthy, with 9to5Google suggesting this could be a reference to the long-awaited ability to sync Bedtime mode and Do Not Disturb on a Pixel Watch and a compatible Android smartphone. A handful of bug fixes are also present, along with the ability to quickly find new offers on popular games from the Play Store home screen.