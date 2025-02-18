Summary Google continues to support and develop Google Wallet.

Eleven new banks and credit unions now support Google Wallet tap-to-pay.

Google Wallet is evolving to include more than just payments, such as digital IDs and loyalty cards.

Google has a reputation for pouring resources into new moonshots while leaving existing products to wilt on the vine. But certain things are immune to this effect — those mega-projects like Android, Chrome, and YouTube that continue to get Google's full attention well after release. Google Wallet has earned itself a seat at that table, even if nobody seems to remember its name, as the company keeps doing the legwork to ensure as many institutions as possible support Android's de facto contactless payment method.

Last month, we spotted Google Wallet adding 22 new banks and credit unions to its list of supported institutions in the US. This month, Google hasn't been quite as active, only adding 11 new banks — but still, people from California to New York and numerous states in between will get to use tap-to-pay with their banks for the first time as a result. The full list is as follows:

Banco Davivienda, S.A. (FL)

Column National Association (CA)

First Atlantic Federal Credit Union (NJ)

First National Bank of St. Ignace (MI)

Genesee Valley Federal Credit Union (NY)

GESA Credit Union (WA)

Hamlin Bank and Trust Company (PA)

Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union

The Credit Union For All (IL)

Top Tier Federal Credit Union (PA)

Google Wallet continues to evolve

It's obvious that Google wants Wallet to be more than just your mobile payments app — after Google Pay was shut down in the US almost exactly one year ago, the company only offers one app for all of your digital wallet needs. In addition to mobile payments and loyalty cards, this now includes digital IDs, passports, and even car keys for some vehicle models.

Speaking of loyalty cards, Google Wallet was spotted offering to "upgrade" existing copies of rewards cards for some users earlier this week. Doing so allows you to "Get pass updates, related passes, and messages" from the retailer — for example, CVS customers can have their loyalty cards automatically updated to show current rewards points balances. With each new feature addition, it becomes more clear that Google sees Wallet as one of those products worth investing in for the long-term.