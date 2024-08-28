Key Takeaways Google Wallet's new Quick Settings tile is now available as part of the Google Play services v24.33 update.

This tile makes it possible for most Android smartphones to access Wallet from the Quick Settings panel.

A single tap of this new Quick Settings tile will take users to the Wallet app, while a long-press will open up app info.

Android comes with a ton of built-in tools that make our lives better. Quick Settings is one example, offering plenty of user-customizable tiles that can perform basic functions like toggling Wi-Fi or Bluetooth while also offering shortcuts to other apps and services. The Google Wallet app has a Quick Settings tile (Quick Access Wallet), but it's not widely available. We recently stumbled upon information suggesting that there's a brand new Google Wallet tile in the works that would remedy this limitation. Over a month and a half since that revelation, the new Quick Settings tile is now rolling out.

According to documentation published as part of the Google Play services v24.33 update, the new Quick Settings tile for Google Wallet is now live (via Android Authority). Google says users will "get easier access to Wallet" while using this updated tile.

This new tile will operate independently of the Quick Access Wallet, a system-level feature that powers the existing Wallet Quick Settings tile. However, it's an optional functionality for smartphone brands, meaning they could choose to leave it out of their devices, which is what Samsung does.

This meant that while Pixel users could always access the Wallet tile from Quick Settings, Samsung Galaxy devices couldn't. Fortunately, the latest Google Play services update will finally change that, allowing users to access Wallet from the Quick Settings panel regardless of their device.

A more streamlined Wallet experience

Source: Android Authority

If you live in a region where Wallet is supported for payments, this updated Quick Settings tile should come in handy. We already know what this new toggle will look like thanks to previous coverage from the folks at Android Authority. A single tap of the Wallet tile should open the full app while long-pressing the tile reveals the app info.

Away from this development, the Google Wallet team has been fairly busy upgrading the app's feature set. It recently picked up an "Everything else" section for digital passes, enabling users to scan and store a long list of items that don't fit in one of the predefined categories, such as an insurance card or a gym membership. More recently, the Wallet app picked up support for 14 new credit unions and banks in the US, including some smaller institutions.