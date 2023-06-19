Google Wallet, or Google Pay before it, has largely always carried the same look, with a carousel of your payment cards at the top and a list of loyalty cards, transit passes, and tickets at the bottom. This look doesn’t look set to go away anytime soon, but Google is working on some smaller refinements. A few people are seeing a new card switching animation that seems to be rolling out slowly, at least when they've added more than one card to Google Wallet.

The new animation makes your payment cards look and feel like they’re stacked on top of each other rather than sitting next to each other. When you swipe to the left or right to reveal the next card, it slides out from behind the card at the top, with them switching positions in a carousel-like movement. This makes Wallet feel just a little more like a physical wallet, where you usually also stack cards on top of each other or layer them.

2 Images

Close

Old vs. new

The new interface also pushes your payment cards further to the top, leaving more of your loyalty cards and passes visible below. Additionally, you can now see the issuing bank in a string below the card, along with a small indicator if the card is your default payment card or not.

It’s likely that the new animation is coming as part of the June 2023 Play system update. In its changelog, Google noted that it added improved support for foldables phones and the option to opt out of fun animations after you complete a payment or use a pass. It would make sense that the new carousel animation is part of these tweaks or at least rolling out alongside them.

Either way, it might take some time until the new animation rolls out to everyone. Be sure to check for a Google Play system update in your phone's system settings. On Pixel phones, this option can be found under Security & privacy → Updates → Google Play system update.

Wallet is also available as an app on the Play Store, but this is more about offering a shortcut on your home screen than the interface you see when you open Wallet. The latter is controlled by the Google Play Services.

Thanks: Alexia