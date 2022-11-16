While the Pixel Watch is Google’s first proper smartwatch running Wear OS, Fitbit Sense and Versa watches continue to offer a cleaner, fitness-focused experience. They’re perfect for people who don’t want a smartphone alternative strapped onto their wrists. But that doesn’t mean your Fitbit watch isn’t smart at all. With a new update, Fitbit is bringing Google Wallet to its latest Sense and Versa watches to allow quick and easy contactless payments. And for your daily commute, Google Maps integration is also on the way.

In line with what Fitbit announced a couple of months back, Google Wallet is at last available for the newly launched Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. Google Wallet will sit alongside Fitbit Pay on your watch, giving you the option to choose between the two for NFC payments at stores.

Google Wallet on Fitbit smartwatches works just like any other tap-and-pay service and is supported everywhere Google Pay or contactless payments are accepted. You can add your credit and debit cards to your Fitbit watch using the Google Wallet section in the companion Fitbit app on your phone.

As an extra security layer, you will be required to set up a PIN to unlock your Fitbit watch either the first time you wear it in the morning or before making your first payment of the day. Google Wallet is already available on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, and you can start making offline payments right away.

Google Maps is another big addition coming soon to these two Fitbit watches, but not in the form of an actual smartwatch app. The upcoming Google Maps integration will show you turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist, but it will pull data from your connected phone. You will need to set your destination and begin navigation on your phone for the directions to show up on your Fitbit watch. While certainly not a full-fledged smartwatch experience, it is better than nothing and will surely come in handy when, say, you’re biking.

These smart additions will make the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 all the more useful and better integrate them with the Google ecosystem. But the fact remains that they ask for a steep price, considering there are better, smarter watches available for less.