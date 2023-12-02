Google Wallet offers a convenient way to make contactless payments using your Android device, regardless of the budget Android phone. You can store and manage payment cards, loyalty programs, tickets, and digital keys on your Android phone. While it uses near-field communication (NFC) technology for payments (similar to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay), its acceptance may vary among US retailers. However, it's supported by major stores.
The main difference between Google Wallet and Samsung Pay is device compatibility. To help you navigate where Google Wallet is accepted, here's a list of major US retailers who accept Google Wallet.
What is Google Wallet?
Google Wallet has evolved within the digital payment landscape. It was launched in 2011, while Samsung Pay and Apple Pay debuted in 2015. Google consolidated the services of Google Wallet with the launch of Google Pay in 2015, and Google Pay is set to shut down in 2024. Its core functionality has been absorbed into Google Wallet, offering a comprehensive payment solution and marking its stronger presence in the competitive market.
Google Wallet works similarly to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Tap your phone on an NFC terminal to make a transaction. Behind the scenes, Google Wallet creates a device-specific virtual card known as a device token. Your real card number is not stored on your device or shared with merchants. This is also how Apple Pay works, keeping your information private between you and your bank.
Samsung Pay works similarly to Google Wallet and has a leg up on Apple and Google. Phones released before 2021 can use NFC and Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST). NFC allows you to tap your phone or card to make a payment. MST is the slightly older method of swiping the magnetic strip on your bank card along a receiver in the terminal. Samsung Pay allows your phone to spoof this and trick the terminal into thinking a card was swiped, thus making Samsung Pay available almost everywhere.
Newer Samsung hardware doesn't support this feature. Instead, you'll use NFT, like with Google and Apple's payment platforms.
Major US retailers that accept Google Wallet
Any place that accepts Apple Pay also accepts Google Wallet. The Apple Pay sticker displayed on shop doors is a generic term for mobile payments, much like calling all tissues Kleenex. This is because both systems rely on NFC. If you can tap your card, you can use a mobile payment.
Not all retailers in the US accept mobile payments, especially small retailers. Transaction fees on a bank-supplied NFC terminal can take a big slice of a small business' revenue. Here are the major retailers that accept Google Wallet.
Retail
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Adidas
- Aeropostale
- Best Buy
- Babies R Us
- Bloomingdale's
- Costco
- Disney Stores
- Famous Footwear
- Foot Action
- Forever 21
- Gap
- J Crew
- JC Penny
- Kohl's
- Levi's
- Lucky
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Sephora
- REI
- Sak's Fifth Avenue
- Target
- Under Armor
- Urban Outfitters
- Victoria's Secret
- Wayfair
Sporting goods
- Adidas
- Champ's Sports
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Foot Locker
- Nike
- Under Armour
Books and games
- Barnes and Noble
- Books-A-Million
- Half-Price Books
- GameStop
Grocery stores
Most major grocery chains accept Google Wallet and other tap-to-pay systems like Apple Pay. Here are all of the grocery stores we found that accept Google Wallet.
- Acme Markets
- Aldi
- Basha's
- BI-LO
- Costco
- Cub Foods
- Dan's Fresh Market
- Davis Food & Drug
- Family Dollar
- FoodMaxx
- Harvey's Supermarket
- Hornbacher's
- Hy-Vee
- Jewel-Osco
- Lin's Fresh Market
- Meijer
- Publix
- Raley's
- Safeway
- Save Mart
- Schnuck's
- Shaws
- Shop 'n Save
- Shoppers Food & Pharmacy
- Sprouts
- Star Market
- Stater Bros
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- United Supermarkets
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- Winn-Dixie
Restaurants
While most US restaurants and fast food chains accept Google Wallet, a few franchises may not. Ask a staff member if you're unsure. The following accept Google Wallet:
- Baskin-Robbins
- Burger King
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chili's
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Firehouse Subs
- Fuddruckers
- Jamba Juice
- Jimmy John's
- Johnny Rocket
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Ceasar's Pizza
- McDonald's
- Moe's
- Panera
- Pizza Hut
- Rubio's
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Wendy's
- White Castle
Gas stations
Gas stations are one of those categories of retailers that may not accept mobile payments. Switching pumps to include NFC payments is expensive, so most gas stations require you to visit the cashier to use Google Wallet. The following companies accept Google Wallet at many of their pumps (not all):
- Chevron
- Costco
- Circle K
- ExxonMobil
- Red Apple
- Texaco
- 7-Eleven
Movie theaters
The big cinema chains accept Google Wallet.
- AMC
- Regal Cinemas
- Cinemark Theaters
- Showcase
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas
Home improvement stores
Most home improvement chains in the United States do not accept Google Pay. A few accept it, including the following:
- Ace Hardware
- IKEA
These are the major US retailers that do not accept Google Wallet
Most major retailers accept Google Wallet. The ones that don't are usually hardware stores or smaller businesses. The following major retailers do not accept any form of mobile payment, including Google Wallet:
- Applebee's
- Arby's
- Boston Market
- Carl's Jr
- Cheesecake Factory
- Gordon Food Service
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Kmart
- Kroger
- Lowe's
- Red Lobster
- Red Robin
- Sam's Club
- Walmart
Kroger and Walmart offer payment apps similar to Apple Pay. Download Kroger Pay or the Walmart app from the App Store to use your phone to make payments at these stores.
Fast and easy mobile payments
Google Wallet simplifies your everyday transactions with speed and convenience. Tap your phone to pay at supported locations. Google Wallet also goes beyond payments, allowing you to store loyalty cards. You can also store your digital ID in Google Wallet in selected states. While it may not replace cash for every purchase, it facilitates much of your spending.