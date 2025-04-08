Summary Google Wallet now allows adding nicknames to transit passes, improving organization.

The feature is available with Google Play services v25.13, rolling out currently.

Pass nicknames provide a convenient way to keep digital documents organized within Wallet.

Google Wallet's a lot more than a tap-to-pay app. You can store all kinds of stuff in there, from IDs to concert tickets to transit passes. Google's recently made an improvement to the latter feature: you can now add nicknames to transit passes in Google Wallet.

Android Authority first spotted this change in an APK teardown months ago. Now, in the release notes for Google Play services v25.13, it's confirmed that you're now able to add nicknames to transit passes in Google Wallet. This change isn't an update to Google Wallet itself, but rather Google Play services. As AA pointed out, Wallet already allowed users to assign custom names to payment methods, but the ability to add nicknames to your transit passes is new.

When viewing a transit pass's details in Google Wallet, you should now see an option to "Add a nickname" above options to archive and remove a given pass. Tapping it will let you assign whatever nickname you like to your pass.

Pass nicknames are rolling out now

The ability to add nicknames to transit passes is rolling out now along with Google Play services v25.13, so if you don't have the option yet, you should see it soon. It's a niche feature, but if you use a lot of transit passes with Wallet, it could be a real help in keeping your digital documents in order.