Summary Say goodbye to lost hotel keys with Google Wallet's new digital key support for lodging venues.

Easily upload your hotel key to Google Wallet to access common areas like the pool or rec room.

The feature will be limited to participating hotels, and the adoption of this functionality remains to be seen.

One thing you might not look forward to when you head off on vacation is finding suitable lodging. Whether you’re staying at a quaint seaside motel or a chain-owned hotel, you will likely be given a key to access your room — a digital keycard has become the norm. If you lose the key, however, you could face an extra fee on top of the frustration of not being able to access your room. Now, Google is rolling out new support for the Wallet app that could prevent these issues.

Google has confirmed on its website that there is now support within the Wallet app for digital-based hotel keys (via 9to5Google). Although this only extends to participating lodging venues, it could make a noticeable difference if you can leverage the support on your next vacation. For example, the digital key can be quickly used via your phone to access other areas of the hotel, such as the pool or rec room. Depending on the venue, you might also be able to utilize the key across all of the common spaces on the grounds.

How room key support works in Google Wallet

The process of adding a hotel key to Google Wallet is fairly simple — you can upload it as easily as you would add a concert ticket or a train pass, for example. Tap the “Add to Google Wallet” button, as seen on the hotel website, app, or email, and you’re all set. While you may immediately see your booking details, you will likely need to check in before the key is activated. Your device might also need to be unlocked to use the key, unless near-field communication (NFC) support is available.

NFC is a convenient technology that has eliminated the need for extra steps like phone unlocking to use certain device features. However, Big Tech companies have been making the field difficult to navigate through exclusivity. For instance, European Union regulators have scrutinized Apple for limiting NFC technology. Other companies including Google and Meta have been criticized for gatekeeping as well. In the end, it’s always the customer who has to shoulder the burden of such limitations.