Google Wallet is a payment platform and secure digital receptacle for bank cards, memberships, and passes, all rolled into one app available on your Android device and your Wear OS smartwatch. But we cannot seem to overlook Google’s consistent efforts to improve the wallet app’s compatibility with various banks for convenient payments — one of the many things which makes it our favorite wallet app. 44 banks joined the roster in December, and 42 more have inked the papers to support Google Wallet in January 2024.

Since the days when Google Wallet was known as Google Pay, the app developers have forged partnerships with well over 3,000 of the 5,000-odd banks in the US alone. Such partnerships give you the convenience of using the cards issued by partner banks through the Google Wallet app. Understandably, most of the major banks in the country are already supported, but here are the new additions:

Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union

Austin County State Bank (TX)

Bank of Monticello (MO)

Bison State Bank (MO)

Boost Your Score

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

Century Next Bank (LA)

Citizens First Bank (WI)

Community National Bank in Monmouth (IL)

Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union (ID)

County-City Credit Union (WI)

Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union (IN)

First National Bank of Manchester (FNBM) (KY)

First State Bank of LeCenter (MN)

Forest Area Federal Credit Union (MI)

Granite Preferred

Highway Crossroads Credit Union (MO)

Hope Federal Credit Union (WV)

KS Bank, Inc (NC)

Lake Region Bank (MN)

Liberty Bank NA (CA)

LincOne Federal Credit Union

Lion's Share Federal Credit Union (NC)

Monroe County Teachers Federal Credit Union (FL)

Netevia

PAHO/WHO FCU (DC)

Pheple Federal Credit Union

Planters Bank, Inc

Racine Municipal Employees Credit Union (WI)

Rave Financial Credit Union

River Region Credit Union (MO)

SPC Credit Union

Star of Texas Credit Union (TX)

Telhio Credit Union (OH)

Ten Credit Union

Tongass Federal Credit Union

Thumb Bank & Trust (MI)

Today card

TrailNorth Federal Credit Union

Valley Bank of Commerce (NM)

Washington State Bank (LA)

West Alabama Bank & Trust (AL)

Yes, that’s 42 new additions in total, but don’t worry if you aren’t seeing your card issuer on this list. Chances are the bank is already supported on Google Wallet. The company has a full list of supported banks and card issuers available on the Google Wallet support page. However, there are exceptions where some cards aren’t supported even though the bank is on the list. Google helpfully points these exceptions out.

Even if you prefer using a physical card for payments, Google Wallet brings other convenient features like support for adding your gym memberships, club loyalty cards, and even state-issued IDs to the app for convenient access across devices. Just make sure you make the switch from Google Pay to Google Wallet before June, because the former’s days are numbered.