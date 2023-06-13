Google Wallet recently got a lot more useful thanks to its new capabilities, which allow you to store government-issued IDs and passes in the app alongside your credit cards and vaccine cards. It's in line with Google's promise at last year's I/O conference to turn the service into a one-stop shop for managing your digital cards for payments, identification, vaccination status, passes, and more. This is part of a broader plan to replace Google Pay with the spruced-up Wallet in all countries where the service is available, with Japan being the most recent and final country to adopt this rebranding. With that out of the way, Google is advancing its efforts to expand Wallet to more regions, and five additional countries, mainly in the Balkans, now have access to the app.

In a community post, a company representative announced that Wallet has arrived in Albania, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. This follows the app's expansion into 12 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America in November of last year.

However, not all banks in these nations support the digital wallet. As 9to5Google has learned, only customers of NLB Bank in North Macedonia can use the service to make digital payments at the moment. In Albania, Wallet only supports ProCredit Bank Albania.

Google has compiled a more comprehensive list of banks and cards that accept contactless payments through Wallet. For those who are unfamiliar, the service is available on all Android phones that support NFC (near field communication). Using the app, you can simply tap and pay in stores that support this functionality.

Google Wallet offers a number of advantages over traditional payment methods, such as convenience, security, and flexibility. As a result, it is likely that Google Wallet will continue to gain popularity in countries around the world. With other digital payment systems such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay already available in a number of countries, it makes sense for Wallet to expand its reach in order to keep up with the competition.