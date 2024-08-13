Summary Google Wallet is evolving to include a new "Everything else" section for storing various digital passes.

Users can easily add items like event tickets and insurance cards by taking a photo for AI conversion.

The app automatically classifies data and provides the option for extra security with Private Passes.

It's been a long journey, but we're now finally getting to a point where you can really leave your physical wallet at home and just rely on your phone to really carry most of the load. While payment with a digital wallet is something that's been around for ages at this point, being able to pull up your ID or use other forms of digital identification has been a hit or miss. Unfortunately, we're not at that point yet where you can completely toss out your wallet traveling across the world, but we're getting close thanks to efforts by Google to make its Wallet more robust.

Related These are the major retailers in the US that accept Google Wallet We compiled a list of the major US retailers who accept Google Wallet

With that said, Google is now introducing a new way to add digital passes to Wallet. While Wallet has had categories for adding payment cards, IDs, transit passes, loyalty and gift cards, it's now making things a bit more clear by adding a section where you add something that's outside those aforementioned categories. The brand is now rolling out its "Everything else" section, first spotted by 9to5Google, that will give users the option to store, well, everything else.

Another small move towards going completely digital

Close

Google expands by providing examples of what types of cards can be categorized in this section, like event tickets, gym membership, insurance cards, and more. Users will be able to just take a photo of what they want to add, and Google will then use its AI magic in order to classify and automatically convert that data into a digital pass.

What's great about this is that it doesn't only take in the data, but it also processes what kind of data is being introduced, and if it happens to be something that's worth guarding, it will automatically convert it into a Private Pass that will keep the information safe. Naturally, you'll always have the option of assigning scanned passes as you want, but if AI is working right, you won't need to change a thing.

Of course, after the data is scanned, you'll have the ability to review all the fields and make any corrections as necessary. If you want to give this a try, just make sure to update to the latest version of Google Wallet. 9to5Google also shares that it may be necessary to force stop the app in order to get the Everything else option to show up.