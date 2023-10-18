Summary Residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia can now add a digital driver's license to their Google Wallet, joining Maryland which introduced the feature in December 2022

However, foldable phones might not be supported, judging by a Google support document.

California also recently launched digital IDs, but opted for a separate app instead of integrating with Google Wallet.

Smartphones may have started out as pocket computers, but their unique combination of sensors and always-on connectivity has led them to become so much more. As manufacturers aim to make life more convenient with features like contactless payments and wireless transfers, a byproduct of this is the integration of virtual government-issued ID cards into phones using the secure NFC element.

The latest development in this area is that residents of Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia can now add a digital driver's license to their Google Wallet, joining the ranks of Maryland which introduced the feature in December 2022. However, as reported by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, there appears to be a caveat: Google's support page suggests this feature might not be available for foldable phones, specifically mentioning concerns about the Pixel Fold. It's not entirely clear why foldables are potentially left out, and it would be interesting to see how Google addresses this in future updates.

Interestingly, as we covered previously, while Maryland was the pioneering state to support this feature in December 2022, California had also launched digital IDs recently. However, the Golden State opted for a separate app, making its digital ID solution incompatible with Google Wallet for the time being.

The process of adding a state-issued ID to Google Wallet seems quite straightforward, with an ID card (beta) option showing up in the Add to Wallet menu. You typically still need to present your physical ID to law enforcement officials when asked, so there's not a ton of practical use yet, but a virtual driver's license or state ID can facilitate quicker TSA checkpoint experiences. Google emphasizes security with this feature, stating that once an ID is registered, it's encrypted on the device, ensuring only the user can access, share, and decide what's visible on it.

For those lucky enough to have access to this beta feature and reside in a supported state, trying out this functionality might offer a glimpse into a future where physical ID cards become obsolete. Beyond just supporting Google Pay and transit passes, Google Wallet is now positioning itself as a more versatile do-everything billfold app with the inclusion of digital IDs.

The expansion of Google Wallet's digital ID support to Arizona, Colorado, and Georgia represents another step towards the convergence of our physical and digital worlds. With tech giants like Apple and Google leading the charge, it's only a matter of time before other states and countries start embracing this trend.