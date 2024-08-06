Summary Google Wallet is now testing adding California digital IDs, making it easier to secure digital identification.

The process is more seamless through Google Wallet compared to using a separate app like CA DMV Wallet.

Despite restrictions, the digital ID can be used for TSA terminals and age-verified purchases with TruAge capability.

They're not all that common, but digital IDs are slowly becoming a thing, with multiple states across the US adopting them in some way, shape, or form. And while it's exciting to think about ditching your physical wallet for good, digital IDs still don't have parity with their physical counterparts, being heavily restricted when it comes to use.

Despite this, Google has been making increased efforts to bolster its Wallet app, providing further support for digital IDs. And now, it appears that those in California will soon be able to add their state ID directly from the app, making it even easier to secure digital identification. The news comes from the folks at 9to5Google, sharing that Wallet will soon support the ability for users to create and add a California digital ID to their account.

An easier way to go digital

Source: Google

This new method makes it a more seamless process if you're trying to obtain your digital ID for the first time. Currently, those in California that are looking to obtain their digital ID need to download a separate app called CA DMV Wallet to make it possible. While it's not too big of a deal to use another app, going through Google Wallet makes things less tedious, especially if you're someone that hates clutter on their phone.

As far as the process, users will be able to open Google Wallet, tap on the "Add to Wallet" button, and then select the proper ID card so that it can be added to their digital wallet. Of course, you're still going to have to go through the same setup and verification process, but it will all be done through Google Wallet going forward. Just be sure you still carry your physical ID with you, as the digital counterpart will only be accepted as proper identification in certain scenarios and locations.

For the most part, you're going to be pretty restricted in use, with this digital ID being best used to get through TSA terminals at specific airports across the US. But if you apply for TruAge capability, it also unlocks the ability to use your digital ID to purchase age-verified products. As of now, this appears to be a part of a pilot program that isn't available to the public but should be made available to all at some point.

Of course, if you don't mind using another app, and as stated before, you can always download the CA DMV Wallet app from the Google Play Store to get your digital ID today.