Google Wallet is losing PayPal compatibility in the US this month. As spotted by Android Authority, Google has updated its Add PayPal Google Wallet help page to show that starting June 13, linked PayPal accounts will be removed from Google Wallet automatically.

According to Google's help documentation, Google Wallet hasn't allowed users to link PayPal accounts since April 11. PayPal accounts linked before April 11 have continued to function since then, but beginning on the 13th, those PayPal accounts will be automatically removed from Wallet. If you've linked your own PayPal account to Google Wallet and have any recurring payments charging your PayPal account via Google, you'll need to set up a new payment method for any payments scheduled on or after June 13.

While directly linking your PayPal account to Google Wallet is no longer possible, you can still add PayPal-branded debit cards to Google's payments platform. These linked debit cards aren't affected by this month's change and will continue to work as normal. Google's support page also notes that your transaction history for payments made using PayPal will no longer be available in Google Wallet starting on the 13th.

This change only affects users in the us; German Google Wallet users will still have access to linked PayPal accounts.

Google hasn't said why this is happening

Google hasn't provided an explanation as to why PayPal accounts are being removed from Google Wallet. Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman speculates the change is related to new tap-to-pay functionality in the PayPal app. That's available in Germany now, and, Rahman says, this change could signal that the US PayPal app is getting the feature soon.

If you regularly use PayPal via Wallet, it might be time to look into adding some alternative payment methods. Linked PayPal accounts will continue to function in Google Wallet until June 13, when they'll be removed automatically.